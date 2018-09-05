About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants attack army patrolling party in Pulwama

Published at September 05, 2018 11:03 AM 0Comment(s)1584views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Government forces and militants on Wednesday morning exchanged brief exchange of gunfight in Pulwama village of south Kashmir.


Reports said that patrolling party of army’s 55 RR was passing through Hajidarpora area of Pulwama district when militants attacked on them.


“There was a brief exchange of fire between militants and army for sometime,” they said.


SSP Pulwama Chandan Kohli confirmed that there was some exchange of fire between army and militants in Hajidarpoora.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported so far, SSP said.


Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

