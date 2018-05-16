Militants attack army patrol in Tral forests, area cordoned off

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Militants Wednesday attacked an army's patrolling party in Tral forests of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Official sources said that a group of militants opened fire on the army's 42 RR near Koil Shikargah forest area at around 8:30 am.
The soldiers retaliated to the fire. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty on either side.
Soon after the attack, the additional reinforcement was rushed to the area and the whole area has been cordoned off to nab trace out the militants.
When contacted, SSP Awantipora Zahid Malik confirmed the incident and said that police is verifying the details.
“Exchange of fire happened, the area being cordoned off. It is forest area,” SSP said. (GNS)