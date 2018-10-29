Militants attack Army patrol in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Oct 28:
Militants Sunday fired at an Army party in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
Police said the militants around 4 pm fired at an Army patrol in Nazneenpora area of Shopian.
“The fire was retaliated and exchange of fire continued for a few minutes,” he said. “No loss or injury was reported in this incident.”
Superintendent of Police for Shopian, Sandeep Chaudhry said an area domination party of the Army exchanged fire with militants, who were hiding in Nazneepora village in apple orchards.
“The militants managed to escape,” he said.