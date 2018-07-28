About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants attack army camp in Sopore

Published at July 28, 2018 09:56 PM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Militants Saturday evening attacked an army camp at Seelu area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reports said that some militants fired upon the army's 22 RR camp at Seelu along Srinagar-Kupwara highway, late today evening. The fire was retaliated by the army troops.

However, there was no immediate report of any injury on either side.

An army officer said that the militants fired a rifle grenade and some live ammunition from a distance on the camp. "In the attack, no one suffered injuries".

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that the army camp was fired upon by the militants and the soldiers retaliated the fire.

The whole area has been cordoned off and searches were launched to nab the assailants. (GNS)

