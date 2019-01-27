About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants attack Army camp in Ahagam Shopian

Published at January 27, 2019


Agencies

Srinagar

Militants on Sunday evening attacked an Army camp in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said.

Officials said that militants fired several rounds from a distance at an Army camp in village Ahagam in Shopian late on Sunday evening.

“The sentry posted at the gate retaliated and fired few shots in the air,” they said, adding no one was injured in the attack.

The militants later escaped from the spot under the cover of darkness, they said, adding a search operation has been launched in the area to nab the attackers.

