About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Militants allegedly involved in Chanapora Police post attack arrested

Police Sunday claimed to have arrested two militant and one over ground worker (OGW) who allegedly carried out attack on Chanapora Police Post in Srinagar on Friday. 

A senior Police Officer said that the arrests were made after hectic efforts by the police.

He said that the militants identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Junaid Ahmad Dar, both residents of Wathoora were  arrested from Wathoora area of Chadoora in Budgam. 

The officer also claimed to have recovered some arms and ammunition including pistol from their possession.

Police said an OGW who has been identified as Lateef was also arrested.

The attack on police post Chanapora was carried on Friday. A policeman Feroz Ahmad was injured in the attack. He is undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura.

Militant outfit Al-Umar Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attack. (GNS)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Militants allegedly involved in Chanapora Police post attack arrested

              

Police Sunday claimed to have arrested two militant and one over ground worker (OGW) who allegedly carried out attack on Chanapora Police Post in Srinagar on Friday. 

A senior Police Officer said that the arrests were made after hectic efforts by the police.

He said that the militants identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Junaid Ahmad Dar, both residents of Wathoora were  arrested from Wathoora area of Chadoora in Budgam. 

The officer also claimed to have recovered some arms and ammunition including pistol from their possession.

Police said an OGW who has been identified as Lateef was also arrested.

The attack on police post Chanapora was carried on Friday. A policeman Feroz Ahmad was injured in the attack. He is undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura.

Militant outfit Al-Umar Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attack. (GNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;