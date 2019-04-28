Militants allegedly involved in Chanapora Police post attack arrested

April 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Sunday claimed to have arrested two militant and one over ground worker (OGW) who allegedly carried out attack on Chanapora Police Post in Srinagar on Friday.

A senior Police Officer said that the arrests were made after hectic efforts by the police.

He said that the militants identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Junaid Ahmad Dar, both residents of Wathoora were arrested from Wathoora area of Chadoora in Budgam.

The officer also claimed to have recovered some arms and ammunition including pistol from their possession.

Police said an OGW who has been identified as Lateef was also arrested.

The attack on police post Chanapora was carried on Friday. A policeman Feroz Ahmad was injured in the attack. He is undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura.

Militant outfit Al-Umar Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attack. (GNS)