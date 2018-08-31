Militants abduct kin of three policemen in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Aug 30:
Suspected militants Thursday evening abducted kin of three policemen from three different areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Police said Nasir Ahmad Mir, son of a policman, Ghulam Hassan Mir was abducted from his house at Midoora village of Tral Thursday evening.
They said another youth Shabir Ahmad Zargar brother of policeman Zahoor Ahmad Zargar was abducted from Kangan village of Pulwama and Muhammad Shafi Mir, brother of policeman Nazir Ahmad Mir was abducted from Naman village of Pulwama.
Police launched a manhunt to trace the abductors.
On Wednesday evening, the son of a policeman was abducted from Pinglish village of Tral.