About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants abduct kin of three policemen in Pulwama

Published at August 31, 2018 03:57 AM 0Comment(s)333views


Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama, Aug 30:

Suspected militants Thursday evening abducted kin of three policemen from three different areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Police said Nasir Ahmad Mir, son of a policman, Ghulam Hassan Mir was abducted from his house at Midoora village of Tral Thursday evening.
They said another youth Shabir Ahmad Zargar brother of policeman Zahoor Ahmad Zargar was abducted from Kangan village of Pulwama and Muhammad Shafi Mir, brother of policeman Nazir Ahmad Mir was abducted from Naman village of Pulwama.
Police launched a manhunt to trace the abductors.
On Wednesday evening, the son of a policeman was abducted from Pinglish village of Tral.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top