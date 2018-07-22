Militants abduct, kill policeman in Kulgam

Army, CRPF deployments attacked in south Kashmir
Shafat MirAnantnag, July 21:
The body of a police constable, who was abducted by militants from his residence in Kulgam district, was found on Saturday while army and paramilitary CRPF deployments came under militant attack in south Kashmir.
A police official said a group of militants barged inside the residential house of policeman Mohammad Saleem Shah son of Abdul Gani Shah at Mutalhama village of Kulgam late last night and abducted him.
After the cop’s abduction, forces launched a massive manhunt to trace him and track his abductors.
However, the policeman’s body was found in an orchard in Redwani Ghat today afternoon.
“There were visible torture marks on his body and reasons leading to his death are being investigated”, said a police official.
Saleem had recently been promoted as constable from SPO rank and was undergoing training in Kathua.
He had come to home on leave some days back, said a relative.
The deceased had joined police in 2016 and is survived by aged parents, two brothers and anunmarried sister.
A police spokesman said the initial investigation has indicated that it was handiwork of Hizb.
“We condemn the killing and assure that the culprits shall be brought to justice,” he said.
After completing legal and medical formalities, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Kulgam. It was attended by senior police officials, colleagues and relatives of the slain cop.
Earlier, this month, police constable Javed Ahmad Dar was abducted from his house at Vehil in Shopian district and later killed by militants, a few kilometres away from his house.
On June 14, an army man Aurangzeb was abducted by militants in Shopian while he was going home for Eid holidays. His bullet ridden body was recovered from a Pulwama village next day.
Meanwhile, militants fired towards the CRPF deployment at Bumzoo area of Mattan in Anantnag district.
A police official said the CRPF men returned the fire and there were no injuries in the brief gunfight.
An hour later, militants attacked the army patrol party at Hawura village of neighboring Kulgam district.
“The militants, who were also present in the area, fired towards the army men from paddy field. It was retaliated by the troops, triggering a brief gunfight,” a police official.
However, there were no injuries or damage during the exchange of fire.
2 LeT militants arrested
Police today claimed to have arrested two active members of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Sopore in of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“Acting upon a credible intelligence input, Sopore Police with the assistance of Army’s 22RR, 177 and 179 Bn. of CRPF arrested two active members of LeT outfit from Dangerpora area along with 01 UBGL Grenade, 01 Magazine with 15 rounds of AK47 and two matrix sheets,” the police official said.
He identified the arrested militants ad Tanveer Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Qayoom Mir and Tanveer Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Hassan Najar, both residents of Brath Kalan in Sopore.