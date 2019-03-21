About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 21, 2019 | M T Rasool

Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

A cordon and serach operation was launched in Wahab Parray Mohalla and Mir Mohalla on Thursday, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. According to sources, forces established contact with the militants hiding in the area.

Sources said militants along with two civilians Aatif Ahmed Mir S/O Muhmmad Shafi Mir and Abdul Hameed Mir, are still in the area, adding that the mother of Atif appealed militants to release the family members. 

Meanwhile mobile  internet service  has been snapped in the district.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 21, 2019 | M T Rasool

Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

              

A cordon and serach operation was launched in Wahab Parray Mohalla and Mir Mohalla on Thursday, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. According to sources, forces established contact with the militants hiding in the area.

Sources said militants along with two civilians Aatif Ahmed Mir S/O Muhmmad Shafi Mir and Abdul Hameed Mir, are still in the area, adding that the mother of Atif appealed militants to release the family members. 

Meanwhile mobile  internet service  has been snapped in the district.

News From Rising Kashmir

;