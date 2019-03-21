Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

March 21, 2019 | M T Rasool

A cordon and serach operation was launched in Wahab Parray Mohalla and Mir Mohalla on Thursday, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. According to sources, forces established contact with the militants hiding in the area.

Sources said militants along with two civilians Aatif Ahmed Mir S/O Muhmmad Shafi Mir and Abdul Hameed Mir, are still in the area, adding that the mother of Atif appealed militants to release the family members.

Meanwhile mobile internet service has been snapped in the district.