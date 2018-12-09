About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant arrested in Kishtwar: Police

Published at December 09, 2018 03:00 PM


Imran Shah

Kishtwar

Police claimed to have arrested a militant in Kishtwar town on Sunday.

The arrested militant has been identified as Reyaz Ahmed son of Mohamad Ramzan of Sounder Dachhan.

Police said he was involved in case FIR No. 182/2018 U/S 120-B/121/121-A/RPC 7/27 I.A Act, 4/5 Exp Act 3/13/U(P)A  of Police Station Kishtwar.

“Ever since, the case was registered on 1st July-2018 and two accused belonging to HM outfit were arrested the case was with held for want of the arrest of Tohseef Gundana and Reyaz,” Police said . 

