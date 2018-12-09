Militant arrested in Kishtwar: Police

Imran ShahKishtwar
Police claimed to have arrested a militant in Kishtwar town on Sunday.
The arrested militant has been identified as Reyaz Ahmed son of Mohamad Ramzan of Sounder Dachhan.
Police said he was involved in case FIR No. 182/2018 U/S 120-B/121/121-A/RPC 7/27 I.A Act, 4/5 Exp Act 3/13/U(P)A of Police Station Kishtwar.
“Ever since, the case was registered on 1st July-2018 and two accused belonging to HM outfit were arrested the case was with held for want of the arrest of Tohseef Gundana and Reyaz,” Police said .