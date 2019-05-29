Militant retrieved alive from Kulgam gunfight site

May 29, 2019 | Shafat Hussain

A militant was retrieved alive from the debris in Mohammadpora area of Kulgam district after forces called off the operation as they couldn't find any dead body in the rubble.

Soon after the forces left the spot facing intense stone pelting, the locals immediately converged at the spot and were able to bring out a militant alive while others had fled from the spot already in the cover of darkness, as per a local source.

Over fifty protesters were injured during the clashes between locals and government forces during the operation.