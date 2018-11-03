Militant recruitment witnessed decline during past two months: GoC 15 Corps

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
General officer commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt Saturday said that the militant recruitment has seen a decrease during past two months in Kashmir.
He said during past couple of years the militant recruitment has been persistent in the valley.
“However, we have seen a drop in it (recruitment) in past two months,” he said while talking to reporters in a wreath-laying ceremony held in Budgam for Major Somnath Sharma, who was killed on 3 November 1947 at the Srinagar Airport
“We believe that youth of Kashmir will follow right path and there will be even lesser recruitment,” Bhat said.