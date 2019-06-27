Militant recovered dead, another arrested in Anantnag: Police

June 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Thursday recovered body of a militant while another injured militant was arrested in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The killed militant was identified as Adil Dass from Waghama Bijbehara, police spokesman said.

"His body was recovered from the orchards. Later, the body was handed over to the family members after completion of the medico-legal formalities," he said.

Moreover, the injured militant was identified as Arif Hussain Bhat of Fathepora Larkipora Anantnag.

"He has been taken into custody and admitted to hospital where he is being administered medical treatment," the spokesman said.

Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation in the matter is going on.