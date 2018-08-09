Militant, OGW arrested: Police

Noor ul Haq / Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla / Pulwama, Aug 08:
Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area and an over ground worker (OGW) of militant outfit Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) in Baramulla outskirts after specific inputs.
A top Police official said that on specific information AGH militant identified as Irfan Ahmad Ganaie, son of Muhammad Ramzan Ganaie of Hajam Mohalla, Rathsuna Tral was apprehended in Sheeri Baramulla with a live hand grenade.
Police said the OGW was on way to Uri to undertake some militant actions.
“Police and paramilitary forces established multiple cordon points and Motor Vehicle Checking Points (MVCPs) in the area and the individual was apprehended carrying a live hand grenade in Sheeri area on Baramulla-Uri road. His mobile phone was also seized,” the top Police official said.
Police said preliminary investigation into the matter revealed his affiliation was with militant the outfit AGH and in association with other militants of the outfit was planning to carry out militant actions in Uri.
A case under FIR No 39/2018 under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at Police Station Sheeri.
Meanwhile, Police said Tuesday evening, a joint party of the government forces arrested a militant identified as Abdul Majid Shah, son of Ghulam Muhammad Shah of Iqbal Colony, Pattan Baramulla.
A spokesman of Police said the militant was travelling in a car bearing registration number DL9CM0213 and was on way to meet other militants active in the area.
On his personal search arms and ammunition and other incriminating material was recovered, the Police spokesman said.
He said during questioning, he revealed that he was in touch with the other militants of the area who were planning future strikes.
A case bearing FIR No 133/2018 under section 7/25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Awantipora.