Militant not affiliated with Hizb: Spokesman

Srinagar:
Hizb ul Mujahideen has refuted police claims—saying the ‘militant’ arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora was not affiliated with the outfit.
Earlier in the day, police and army claimed to have arrested a top militant of Hizb ul Mujahideen. SP Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfikar, identified the arrested militant as Sarfaraz Ahmad Sheer.
Hizb Operational Spokesman, Burhan-u-Din in a tele-statement to KNS condemned the police claims, saying that Sarfaraz was not affiliated with Hizb.
He said that “police claims about the arrest of Hizb militant came as surprising and joke to them,” reported local newsgathering agency KNS.