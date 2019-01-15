About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant not affiliated with Hizb: Spokesman

Published at January 15, 2019 12:30 AM 0Comment(s)30views


Srinagar:

 Hizb ul Mujahideen has refuted police claims—saying the ‘militant’ arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora was not affiliated with the outfit.
Earlier in the day, police and army claimed to have arrested a top militant of Hizb ul Mujahideen. SP Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfikar, identified the arrested militant as Sarfaraz Ahmad Sheer.
Hizb Operational Spokesman, Burhan-u-Din in a tele-statement to KNS condemned the police claims, saying that Sarfaraz was not affiliated with Hizb.
He said that “police claims about the arrest of Hizb militant came as surprising and joke to them,” reported local newsgathering agency KNS.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top