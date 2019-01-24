Militant module involved in Srinagar grenade attacks busted: DGP

‘Six arrested’
‘Six arrested’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 23:
Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said six persons have been arrested in connection with the recent grenade attacks that rocked Srinagar.
“Six persons were arrested for their involvement in grenade attacks in Srinagar. One person was arrested with the help of Delhi police,” Singh said.
He said militants were planning to hurl more grenades in public places but police successfully busted their module.
The DGP said all necessary security arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar and other parts of the valley for smooth conduct of January 26 functions.
“The militant outfits are hell-bent to disrupt January 26 function. They have been making such attempts in the past by throwing grenades to discourage and pressurize people,” he said. (KNS)