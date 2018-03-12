Militant Killings: Schools, colleges to remain shut today in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities have decided to impose the restrictions in Srinagar parts including old city on Monday after a militant from Soura, Srinagar was killed along with his two associates in an overnight gunfight with government forces in Anantnag district.
Although police did not spell out the reason for imposing the sudden restrictions, administration officials said they apprehended protests following the killing of the militant Mohammad Eshan of Soura.
“Restrictions will be imposed in the police station areas of Maharajgunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar and Soura as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order,” an official said.
The official, however, said that all the educational institutions including schools and colleges in Srinagar will remain closed for today.
Three militants, two among them identified as Mohammad Eshan of Soura and Owais Shafi of Kokernag were killed in an overnight gunfight with government forces in Hakoora, police had said. (GNS)
