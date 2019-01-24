Militant killings: Amid shutdown forces seal entry, exit points leading to Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Forces Thursday sealed all entry and exit points of north Kashmir’s Baramulla town to prevent any law and order problem, while a complete shutdown is being obesrved in the town against the killing of three local militants in a gunfight on Wednesday.
Witnesses told Rising Kashmir that all the bridges, connecting old town Baramulla with main town, have been sealed by forces, restricting movement of people and vehicles.
They said that heavy contingent of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed in the town early Thursday morning.
All the roads leading to Khanpora area, witnesses said were also sealed on by forces to prevent people from visiting the area.
An official said that the deployment was made as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the town.
On Wednesday three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, Suhaib Farooq Akhoon of Khanpora, Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat of Qazi Hamam and Nasir Ahmad Darzi of Jamia Qadeem were killed in a gunfight with forces at Binner area of the district.
Reports said that thousands of people braved cold and participated in the funeral prayers of Akhoon amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
The funeral prayers of other two militants was also underway.
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in Baramulla town and adjacent areas to mourn the militant killings.
Reports said shops and business establishements were closed, while traffic was also affected in the town. Mobile internet services continue to remain barred for second day in the district.
(Representational picture)