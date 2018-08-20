Militant killed in Uri: Army

Over a dozen Sopore youth arrested: Police
Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Aug 19:
A militant was killed when Army foiled an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Uri sector, Army said Sunday.
Defence spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said one unidentified militant was killed after Army foiled an infiltration bid near Kasturi Naar area of Lachipora in north Kashmir’s Uri, Baramulla.
He said that operation in the area was underway.
Defence sources said a group of militants tried to infiltrate on this side of Kashmir in Kasturi naar area of Lachipora in Uri sector.
“The vigilant forces challenged the group and one militant was killed in the initial gunfire. However, the body is yet to be retrieved. The operation is still on in the area,” they said.
Earlier, on January 15, 2018, Army foiled a major infiltration attempt in Uri sector by killing five heavily-armed militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad.
Meanwhile, Police Saturday night arrested a number of youth during nocturnal raids at Tujjar village of Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, SSP Sopore, Javid Iqbal said over a dozen youth involved in protests and stone throwing incidents were arrested.
“The youth protested and hurled stones at government forces during search operations the previous week and were identified through video clips,” he said.
However, family members of the arrested youth claimed that their wards were innocent and had nothing to do with stone-throwing.
Earlier protests had erupted in the area during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the village on Thursday.
Last week, government forces laid a siege around Tujjar village twice, witnessing massive clashes.
Police said they had inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Meanwhile, Police said acting on specific information, it today conducted raid in Saloora Patti Ganderbal area and arrested two OGWs identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir and Aushiq Hussain Baba.