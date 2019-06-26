Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

June 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces in forests of Branpatri in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district in Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that based on a credible input, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by forces at Branpatri.

During search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party, he said.

"The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed and his body was retrieved," the spokesman said.

The identity and affiliation of the killed militant are being ascertained, he said.

"Incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter."

The spokesman said there was no collateral damage during the gunfight.