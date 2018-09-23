Militant killed in Tral gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between government forces and militants in Dar Ganie Gund, Aripal area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
An official said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
“As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight,” the police said.
The gunfight broke out after the militants fired upon the forces who retaliated, the official said.
The gunfight is on and further details are being collected, he said.
(With agency inputs)