Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

June 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Wadoora Payeen village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesman said that contingents of Army, SOG Sopore and paramilitary CRPF cordon and search Wadoora operation in the village on Tuesday evening after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

As the forces intensified the searches, militants hiding in the area opened fire, leading to a gunfight in which one militant was killed last night.

The body of slain militant was recovered from the site of gunfight, the spokesman said adding that the identity of the killed militant was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, all the government and private Educational institutions in Sub-division Sopore shall suspend their class work on 12th of June 2019 as a precautionary measure, ADC Sopore said. (with GNS inputs)