Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

July 17, 2019

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Gund Brath area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

SSP Sopore, Javid Iqbal said that one militant body along with a weapon has been recovered from the encounter site.

He said that searches at the gunfight site are still underway.

As per the sources the slain militant has been identified as Adnan Channa resident of Old town Baramulla.

According to the sources the slain militant had joined LeT outfit in April 2019.

Meanwhile, a partial shutdown is being observed in old town area of Barmulla after reports of slain militant spread in the area. (GNS)