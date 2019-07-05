Militant killed in Shopian gunfight, searches on

July 05, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces in apple orchards of Narwani village of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday morning.

A police official said that one militant was killed in the gunfight which erupted between government forces and militants in orchads of Narwani.

He said that police was ascertaining the identity of the slain militant and his group affiliation.

The combing operation was intensified after initial exchange and searches were on when last reports came in.

Further details awaited.

(Representational picture)