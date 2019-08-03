Militant killed in Shopian gunfight identified

August 03, 2019 12:24:00 | Javid Sofi

The militant who was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Pandoshan village of Shopian on Friday was identified on Saturday.

The killed militant was identified as Zeenat ul Islam Naikoo of Menander area of the district, police spokesman said. The body was retrieved and handed over to his family last night, he said.

"Naikoo affiliates with Jaish e Mohammad outfit and was involved in various incidents of violence including cop killing, firing and grenade lobbing on forces establishments," the spokesman said.

Few residential houses were also damages during the gunfight, locals said.

(Representational picture)