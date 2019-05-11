Militant killed in Shopian gunfight

May 11, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Hundreds attend funeral of Ishfaq in Sopore

A militant was killed in a brief encounter with forces at a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

A police official said a joint contingent of 23 Para of Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation around apple orchards between Amshipora and Ramnagri villages of Shopian in the wee hours today after receiving inputs about presence of some militants there.

He said as the forces were zeroing-in on a particular spot, militants hiding in the orchard fired on the search party.

"The fire was returned by the troops, triggering a brief encounter in which a militant was killed," the official said adding another militant managed to escape from the area.

The deceased militant was identified as Ishaq Ahmad Sofi son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi of Model town, Sopore.

A police spokesperson said Ishfaq was initially affiliated with Harkat-ul- Mujahideen (HuM).

"He along with his other militant associates were involved in throwing grenades on CRPF bunker at Safa Kadal, Soura and Police Station Khanyar. He was also part of groups which had carried out attacks on forces establishments in the area," he said.

He said Ishfaq was arrested in 2016. “He was released on bail after which he again joined militant ranks in 2018 and planned and executed number of attacks on forces”.

Police claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

“It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in Sopore township of Baramulla district today against the killing of Ishfaq.

All shops and business establishments in Sopore remained close while public transport was off the roads.

Hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers of the deceased militant at Model Town Sopore in Baramulla district.

Despite inclement weather, hundreds of people assembled at Model Town Sopore and participated in the last rites of Ishfaq amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

As a precautionary measure, authorities snapped mobile internet services in Sopore town.

All educational institutions including government and private schools and colleges in Sopore town were closed by authorities for the day.

