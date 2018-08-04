Militant killed in Shopian encounter

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 03:
A militant was killed in an encounter with forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
A police official said acting on specific information, forces laid siege around Kiloora area of Shopian in the evening.
He said while forces were laying siege, they came under heavy volume of fire from militants hiding in the area.
The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.
In the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed.
The slain militant was identified as Umer Nazir Malik alias Umer Malik of Malikgund Shopian. He was active from August 2017.