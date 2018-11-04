About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant killed in Shopian

Javid Sofi

Shopian, Nov 03:

 A militant was killed in a brief gunfight with the government forces in a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district Saturday evening.
Police said the joint forces comprising 23 Para and Special Operations Group of Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Khudpora area of Memander and as soon as they were approaching a residential house, militants who were hiding there came in open and fired at the search party.
The fire was retaliated and in the retaliatory action a militant was killed, Police said.

 

