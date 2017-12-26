Militant killed in Pulwama gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
One militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight between militants and the state government forces in Samboora, Awantipora area of district Pulwama.
A police spokesman told Rising Kashmir that dead body of one militant with arms and ammunition has been recovered from the gunfight site.
He said the search is underway.
Local sources told Rising Kashmir that the in which two militants were trapped has been brought down in an overnight gunfight.
Initial reports suggest that two militants who were trapped inside the residential house belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), however, there is no official confirmation as of yet.
(Photograph used in this story is representational)
0 Comment(s)