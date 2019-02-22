Militant killed in ongoing Sopore gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight which broke out at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.
An official sources told GNS that one militant has been killed in ongoing gunfight.
However the body of the militant is yet to recovered.
Earlier in wake of the gunfight, the authorities had suspended internet services in Sopore and its adjoining areas.
Meanwhile, authorities has also ordered imposition of restrictions in Sopore.
"In view of the apprehension of law and order problem, restrictions under sec 144 CRPC are hereby imposed on the gathering of more than 4 persons in entire Sub-division Sopore with effect from evening 21-02- 2019 till further orders," reads an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate Sopore. (GNS)