Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

May 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces at Hind Sitapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

Reports said the forces launched a pre-dawn cordon-and-search operation at Sitapora village following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the forces intensified the searches and fired some warning shots towards the suspected spot, the militants opened fire leading to a gunfight, they said.

In the initial stage of gunfight, one militant has been killed and operation is underway. (GNS))

(File photo)