June 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Militant killed in ongoing Pulwama gunfight

A militant has been killed in a gunfight at Panjran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday said.

Sources said that a militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and forces at Panjran village.

The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Further details awaited.

(Representional picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

