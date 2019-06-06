Militant killed in ongoing Pulwama gunfight

June 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A militant has been killed in a gunfight at Panjran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday said.

Sources said that a militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and forces at Panjran village.

The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Further details awaited.

