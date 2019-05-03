About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces in Adkhara area of Imam Sahib in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday. f

Official sources said one militant has been killed after contact was again established with hiding militants.

Earlier, a senior police officer said that there was a brief exchange of gunfire between government forces and militants. .

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped inside the area.(GNS)

 

(Representational picture)

