Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Boniyar

June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A gunfight broke out between militants and government in Bujthalan area of Boniyar of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Sources said that a militant has been killed in ongoing operation and two to three more militants are believe to trapped in the area.

Further details awaited (GNS)

(Representational picture)