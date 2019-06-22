About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Boniyar

A gunfight broke out between militants and government in Bujthalan area of Boniyar of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Sources said that a militant has been killed in ongoing operation and two to three more militants are believe to trapped in the area.

Further details awaited (GNS)

 

(Representational picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Boniyar

              

A gunfight broke out between militants and government in Bujthalan area of Boniyar of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Sources said that a militant has been killed in ongoing operation and two to three more militants are believe to trapped in the area.

Further details awaited (GNS)

 

(Representational picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;