Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Boniyar

A gunfight broke out between militants and government in Bujthalan area of Boniyar of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning.
Reports said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
Sources said that a militant has been killed in ongoing operation and two to three more militants are believe to trapped in the area.
Further details awaited (GNS)
(Representational picture)
A gunfight broke out between militants and government in Bujthalan area of Boniyar of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning.
Reports said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
Sources said that a militant has been killed in ongoing operation and two to three more militants are believe to trapped in the area.
Further details awaited (GNS)
(Representational picture)