Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Awantipora

May 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Panzgam area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the wee hours on Saturday.

A police officer said that one militant was killed in the gunfight so far.

The body of the slain has been recovered from the site along with a weapon and has been shifted to DPL, he said, adding that the identity of the slain is being ascertained.

One house has been blasted where militants were believed to be hiding.

Earlier, the officer said that the gunfight broke out at Panzgam village after army's 55 RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation following inputs about the presence of some militants in the area. (GNS)

(Representational picture)