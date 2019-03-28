Militant killed in Langate gunfight

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Yaroo area of Langate in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by forces in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants at Yaroo area.

He said as the searches were going on, the hiding the militants opened fire on the forces who retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

“In the gunfight, a militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of gunfight,” the spokesman said.

The identification and affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said.

“Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter. Incriminating materials including rifle and grenades were recovered from the site of encounter,” the spokesman said.

Police had also requested not to venture inside the site of gunfight zone till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.