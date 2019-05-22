Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight, searches underway

May 22, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Gopalpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A senior police officer that one militant was killed in the gunfight and his body was recovered along with a weapon from the site of the gunfight.

He said searches are underway to see if there is any more body. The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been snapped in the southern district as a precautionary measures.