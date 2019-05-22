About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 22, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight, searches underway

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Gopalpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A senior police officer that one militant was killed in the gunfight and his body was recovered along with a weapon from the site of the gunfight.

He said searches are underway to see if there is any more body. The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, the officer added. 

Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been snapped in the southern district as a precautionary measures.

