Militant killed in Handwara shootout: Police

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar, Nov 11:
An unidentified militant was killed in a shootout after the militants attacked a party of the government forces in Handwara on Sunday, Police said.
Militants attacked a government forces party at a cordon at Handwara bypass in the north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a Police official said.
He said the government forces retaliated and in the shootout, a militant was killed.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, the official said, adding further details were awaited.