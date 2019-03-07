Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A militant was killed in an encounter with government forces at Badra Payeen area of Kralgund, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.

An army officer said that after a brief gunfight last night, one militant was killed and his body was recovered along with a pistol and some grenades.

The officer said that the army's 32 RR came under fire while throwing a cordon amid inputs about the presence of some militants late Wednesday night.

The fire, he said was retaliated, leading to an encounter in which the militant was killed.

The officer said that the identity and the group affiliation of the slain is being ascertained.

More reinforcements of army's 3 Para troops, 21 RR, 22 RR, 30 RR, SOG and CRPF were rushed to the area.

The searches were going on when reports last came in.

In the backdrop of encounter at Babagund, Langate last week, the forces did not recover body immediately and waited entire night to recover it. (GNS)