Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 26:

 A militant was Thursday killed in an encounter with forces in Sudal village of Handwara area in border district of Kupwara.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Handwara, Ghulam Jeelani Wani said troops of 21 RR, Police Handwara and CRPF 92 Bn launched a joint operation in Sudal village of Handwara are receiving information about presence of militants there.
He said a militant was killed in the encounter that raged after militants fired on the search operation.
“An AK 47 rifle and other ammunition was recovered from the encounter site,” the police official said. KNS

 

