Militant killed in Handwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A militants was killed in a brief exchange of fire with government forces in Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.
According to police a group of militants while moving through Handwara was intercepted by a naka party near Chattipora area in the afternoon.
Police said it led to a brief exchange of gunfire in which a militant was killed.
“The identity of the slain militant is being ascertained,” police spokesman said adding that the area has been cordoned off and searches are going on in the area.