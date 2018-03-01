Militant killed in Hajin gunfight

M T RasoolBandipora
A militant was killed Thursday morning during a brief gunfight in Hajin area of district Bandipora.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that the operation was jointly launched by Jammu Kashmir Police 13 RR and CRPF in Bon Mohallah, Hajin after receiving inputs about the presence of the militants.
“One militant was killed during the brief gunfight,” he informed Rising Kashmir.
Local sources told Rising Kashmir that three militants are believed to escape from the cordon.
Meanwhile, DGP S P Vaid tweeted, “One militants of LET apparently killed in an encounter in Hajin, Bandipore today morning in a joint operation of J&K Police/Army/ CRPF.”
