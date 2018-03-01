About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant killed in Hajin gunfight

Published at March 01, 2018 09:38 AM 0Comment(s)3291views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

A militant was killed Thursday morning during a brief gunfight in Hajin area of district Bandipora.

A police official told Rising Kashmir that the operation was jointly launched by Jammu Kashmir Police 13 RR and CRPF in Bon Mohallah, Hajin after receiving inputs about the presence of the militants.

“One militant was killed during the brief gunfight,” he informed Rising Kashmir.

Local sources told Rising Kashmir that three militants are believed to escape from the cordon.

Meanwhile, DGP S P Vaid tweeted, “One militants of LET apparently killed in an encounter in Hajin, Bandipore today morning in a joint operation of J&K Police/Army/ CRPF.”

