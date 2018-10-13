About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant killed in gunfight in Pulwama village

Published at October 13, 2018 07:54 AM 0Comment(s)2586views


Militant killed in gunfight in Pulwama village

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Babagund village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours on Saturday.

A Police official said a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police on Friday night after militants fired upon Army party.

At around 2:00 am, the police official said, the firefight started again in which a militant was killed.

The gunfight was over. However, identification of the slain militant was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, local residents informed Rising Kashmir that restrictions have been imposed in Pulwama town. ‎

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top