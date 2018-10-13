Militant killed in gunfight in Pulwama village

Javid SofiPulwama
A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Babagund village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours on Saturday.
A Police official said a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police on Friday night after militants fired upon Army party.
At around 2:00 am, the police official said, the firefight started again in which a militant was killed.
The gunfight was over. However, identification of the slain militant was being ascertained.
Meanwhile, local residents informed Rising Kashmir that restrictions have been imposed in Pulwama town.
