Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

June 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A militant was killed in a gunfight with goverment forces at Gund Checkpora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning.

A police official said that a militant was killed while arms and ammunition was recovered from site of the gunfight.

He said the identity and affiliation of slain militant was being ascertained.

Earlier, gunfight rages in the area after Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation following inputs about the presence of militants there.

