Militant killed in Budgam gunfight, search on

June 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Bugam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday.

A police official said that a militant was killed in the gunfight which erupted following a pre-dawn cordon and serach operation in the area.

However, the identity and affiliation of slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

The search operation is underway in the area, the official said.