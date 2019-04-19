Militant killed in brief shootout in Baramulla's Watergam

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief shootout at Watergam area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday late evening.

An army officer said that a patrolling party of army’s 32 RR and the militants believed to be two in number had a standoff at Watergam, Rafiabad in Sopore.

In the ensuing gunfight, one militant was killed and his body along with one pistol and three grenades were recovered from the site, the officer said.

The identity of the slain and group affiliation is being ascertained, he said.

The search operation in the area is still going on. (GNS)