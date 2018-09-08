About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant killed in brief shootout in Achabal

Published at September 08, 2018 08:32 AM 0Comment(s)1467views


Rising Kashmir News

Anantnag
Police on Saturday claimed to have killed a militant in a shootout at Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
 
A police officer said that militants attacked police post Achabal late this night.
 
The fire was retaliated triggering off a brief gunfight, he said.
 
In the shootout, one militant was killed and a policeman suffered injuries, he said.
 
The body of the militant along with a weapon was recovered, he said.
 
The injured cop has been hospitilized and his condition is said to be stable, he said.
 
The officer said that the identity and the group affailation of the slain militant is being ascertained. (GNS)
