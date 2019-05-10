About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

A militant was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces at Amishpora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

Reports said that forces launched a cordon around an orchard at Amishpora following inputs about the presence of militants.

A police officer said as the cordon was laid the hiding militants fired upon forces.

Forces retaliated, triggering a brief exchange of firing in which one militant was killed, he said.

The identity of killed militant is yet to be ascertained, he added.

