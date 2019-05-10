Militant killed in brief gunfight in Shopian village

A militant was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces at Amishpora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.
Reports said that forces launched a cordon around an orchard at Amishpora following inputs about the presence of militants.
A police officer said as the cordon was laid the hiding militants fired upon forces.
Forces retaliated, triggering a brief exchange of firing in which one militant was killed, he said.
The identity of killed militant is yet to be ascertained, he added.
