Militant killed in brief gunfight in Pulwama's Renzipora

Javid SofiPulwama
A militant was killed in a brief gunfight at Renzipora village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.
A police official said that a patrolling party of Army's 55 RR was attacked by militants at Karewas of Renzipora village.
He said the fire was retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire in which a militant was killed.
The exchange of gunfire continued for 10 to 15 minutes, said the police official.
The identity of the militant was being ascertained.
Meanwhile, the internet service on mobile phones was suspended by authorities in Pulwama.
Further details awaited.