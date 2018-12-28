About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant killed in brief gunfight in Pulwama's Renzipora

Published at December 28, 2018 09:33 AM 0Comment(s)3105views


Militant killed in brief gunfight in Pulwama

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A militant was killed in a brief gunfight at Renzipora village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

A police official said that a patrolling party of Army's 55 RR was attacked by militants at Karewas of Renzipora village.

He said the fire was retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire in which a militant was killed.

The exchange of gunfire continued for 10 to 15 minutes, said the police official.

The identity of the militant was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the internet service on mobile phones was suspended by authorities in Pulwama.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top