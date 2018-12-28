About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militant killed in brief gunfight in Pulwama identified

Published at December 28, 2018 10:26 AM 0Comment(s)1356views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A militant who was killed in a gunfight at Rinzipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday has been identified.

Reports said the slain militant was identified as Ishfaq Yousf Wani son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Qoil village of Pulwama.  He was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. 

The slain militant’s family has been informed and the body was being handed over to them for last rites.

Wani was killed in a brief gunfight which triggered after a party of Army's 55 RR was fired upon by militants at Rinzipora area.

